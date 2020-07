Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

NEW PRICE! Beautiful, European-Style Home in Woodstock! - NEW PRICE! This fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features all new paint and carpet! There is a master on the main, formal dining room, separate family room, abundance of kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, cathedral ceilings, screened porch and a fenced-in yard! Call 770-622-5657 to view this gorgeous home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5267234)