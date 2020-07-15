66 Highoak Dr NE

Amenities
Recently Remodeled Townhome in Excellent Location - Property Id: 127128
Great end unit townhouse with great access to shopping, restaurants, the interstate and Barrett Pkwy. Excellent neighborhood. Great School District.
Completely Remodeled, Spacious and luminous, hardwood floors throughout.
Stove, New Refrigerator/Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.
Tenant pays gas, electricity and garbage pick up.
Move-in condition. Non-smoking property.
Please fill out on site application if you are interested in the property and would like to visit.
