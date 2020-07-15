All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 66 Highoak Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
66 Highoak Dr NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

66 Highoak Dr NE

66 Highoak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

66 Highoak Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled Townhome in Excellent Location - Property Id: 127128

Great end unit townhouse with great access to shopping, restaurants, the interstate and Barrett Pkwy. Excellent neighborhood. Great School District.
Completely Remodeled, Spacious and luminous, hardwood floors throughout.
Stove, New Refrigerator/Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.
Tenant pays gas, electricity and garbage pick up.
Move-in condition. Non-smoking property.

Please fill out on site application if you are interested in the property and would like to visit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127128
Property Id 127128

(RLNE5907406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Highoak Dr NE have any available units?
66 Highoak Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 66 Highoak Dr NE have?
Some of 66 Highoak Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Highoak Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
66 Highoak Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Highoak Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Highoak Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 66 Highoak Dr NE offer parking?
No, 66 Highoak Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 66 Highoak Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Highoak Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Highoak Dr NE have a pool?
No, 66 Highoak Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 66 Highoak Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 66 Highoak Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Highoak Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Highoak Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Highoak Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Highoak Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College