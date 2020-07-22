All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

6216 Carriage Gate Lane

6216 Carriage Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6216 Carriage Gate Lane, Cobb County, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ebdd620b1 ---- Live life to the fullest in this well built John Weiland gated community with swim, tennis & clubhouse for private parties. For the busy executive on the go luxury for luxury low maintenance living or the busy family. Unit features - hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, balcony, finished basement, 2-car garage, kitchen w/ center island and granite countertops. Come experience the Owner\'s Retreat with large walk in closet, hotel inspired spa bath with glass enclosed shower, large jacuzzi tub dual vanities, private walk in closet and tile flooring. Possible 3rd bedroom on the daylight fully finished terrace level/w own private bathroom. Quick access to I-20/285, Buckhead & Airport. Must see! WON\'T LAST LONG!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING MANAGEMENT, 770-431-4633.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane have any available units?
6216 Carriage Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane have?
Some of 6216 Carriage Gate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Carriage Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Carriage Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Carriage Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6216 Carriage Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6216 Carriage Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Carriage Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6216 Carriage Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6216 Carriage Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 Carriage Gate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 Carriage Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 Carriage Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
