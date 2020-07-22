6216 Carriage Gate Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ebdd620b1 ---- Live life to the fullest in this well built John Weiland gated community with swim, tennis & clubhouse for private parties. For the busy executive on the go luxury for luxury low maintenance living or the busy family. Unit features - hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, balcony, finished basement, 2-car garage, kitchen w/ center island and granite countertops. Come experience the Owner\'s Retreat with large walk in closet, hotel inspired spa bath with glass enclosed shower, large jacuzzi tub dual vanities, private walk in closet and tile flooring. Possible 3rd bedroom on the daylight fully finished terrace level/w own private bathroom. Quick access to I-20/285, Buckhead & Airport. Must see! WON\'T LAST LONG!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING MANAGEMENT, 770-431-4633.