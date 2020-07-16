568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Instant Access! Use Code 01332239 and follow the instructions at the property. Amazing rental opportunity! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Glens at Powers Ferry Subdivision. Your new home boasts a large kitchen with a tile backsplash, granite countertops, appliances, hardwood floors, generously sized living area, and a large separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find the oversized master suite which features a deep walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, and his/her vanities. The attached 2-car garage provides plenty of extra storage and parking space. You won't want to miss this opportunity!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.