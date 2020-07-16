All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:50 PM

568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast

568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast · (770) 999-9962
Location

568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Instant Access! Use Code 01332239 and follow the instructions at the property. Amazing rental opportunity! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Glens at Powers Ferry Subdivision. Your new home boasts a large kitchen with a tile backsplash, granite countertops, appliances, hardwood floors, generously sized living area, and a large separate dining room.  Upstairs you'll find the oversized master suite which features a deep walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, and his/her vanities. The attached 2-car garage provides plenty of extra storage and parking space. You won't want to miss this opportunity!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast have any available units?
568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast have?
Some of 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
