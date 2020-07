Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

WOW! Rental. Almost Everything Is Renovated & New. Renovations Were Done In 2018. New Cabinets, New Appliances, New Hardwood Floors, New Paint & Some New Fixtures In Bath. Large, Private Back & Front Yard. Ranch Home With All Bedrooms On Main. 4th Bedroom With Closet & Window In Garage For Possible Large Office, Extra Den Or Workout Space.