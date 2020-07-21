All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5337 Muirwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5337 Muirwood Pl
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

5337 Muirwood Pl

5337 Muirwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5337 Muirwood Place, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
5337 Muirwood Place, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Availability: 8/1/19

Enter this home through a covered porch into the living room with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, there is a separate dining room with French Doors to the back deck and fenced in yard. The eat-in kitchen has a frigerator, stove, dishwasher, and range hood and access to the 2-car front entry garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Upper level has two spare bedrooms with ceiling fans, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, Master Bedroom with ceiling fan, and master bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. Home has an alarm system that can be activated at tenant's expense.

Directions: Take Powder Springs Road/Richard Sailors to 278/CH James and make a left, then right onto Brownsville Road, right on Hiram Lithia Springs, left on Cherry, then left on Muirwood.

Elementary: Powder Springs
Middle: Cooper
High: McEachern

Built 1990 Approx. 1,358 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 Muirwood Pl have any available units?
5337 Muirwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5337 Muirwood Pl have?
Some of 5337 Muirwood Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 Muirwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5337 Muirwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 Muirwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5337 Muirwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5337 Muirwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5337 Muirwood Pl offers parking.
Does 5337 Muirwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 Muirwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 Muirwood Pl have a pool?
No, 5337 Muirwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5337 Muirwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 5337 Muirwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 Muirwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 Muirwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5337 Muirwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5337 Muirwood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College