5337 Muirwood Pl

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

5337 Muirwood Place, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: 8/1/19



Enter this home through a covered porch into the living room with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, there is a separate dining room with French Doors to the back deck and fenced in yard. The eat-in kitchen has a frigerator, stove, dishwasher, and range hood and access to the 2-car front entry garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Upper level has two spare bedrooms with ceiling fans, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, Master Bedroom with ceiling fan, and master bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. Home has an alarm system that can be activated at tenant's expense.



Directions: Take Powder Springs Road/Richard Sailors to 278/CH James and make a left, then right onto Brownsville Road, right on Hiram Lithia Springs, left on Cherry, then left on Muirwood.



Elementary: Powder Springs

Middle: Cooper

High: McEachern



Built 1990 Approx. 1,358 s/f