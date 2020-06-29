All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
5141 Hill Farm Drive NE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

5141 Hill Farm Drive NE

5141 Hill Farm Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5141 Hill Farm Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED TENANT** Hard to find property close to shopping, restaurants,Downtown Woodstock & more! Newly renovated 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large living room with French doors leading to patio. Kitchen has new cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops and new tiled floor. Fenced& private courtyard patio. All renovated baths too! 2 spaces for parking. Covered front porch too! You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE have any available units?
5141 Hill Farm Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE have?
Some of 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Hill Farm Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE offers parking.
Does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE have a pool?
No, 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Hill Farm Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
