5141 Hill Farm Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED TENANT** Hard to find property close to shopping, restaurants,Downtown Woodstock & more! Newly renovated 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large living room with French doors leading to patio. Kitchen has new cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops and new tiled floor. Fenced& private courtyard patio. All renovated baths too! 2 spaces for parking. Covered front porch too! You will not be disappointed!