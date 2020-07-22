5132 Bedford Oaks Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking

Beautiful home located in the Walton High School district! This home is conveniently located near the Gold Branch Trail, Chattahoochee River Nature Center, Hyde Park, & has easy access to the interstate. It includes a spacious master suite on the main level; separate living, dining, and family room; a huge eat-in kitchen with island; finished basement with additional rooms to be used as bedrooms, recreation room, office and workout room along with a full bath. Enjoy the outdoors and entertain on your private deck.