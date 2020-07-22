All apartments in Cobb County
5132 Bedford Oaks Place
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

5132 Bedford Oaks Place

5132 Bedford Oaks Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5132 Bedford Oaks Place Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Beautiful home located in the Walton High School district! This home is conveniently located near the Gold Branch Trail, Chattahoochee River Nature Center, Hyde Park, & has easy access to the interstate. It includes a spacious master suite on the main level; separate living, dining, and family room; a huge eat-in kitchen with island; finished basement with additional rooms to be used as bedrooms, recreation room, office and workout room along with a full bath. Enjoy the outdoors and entertain on your private deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place have any available units?
5132 Bedford Oaks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place have?
Some of 5132 Bedford Oaks Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 Bedford Oaks Place currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Bedford Oaks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Bedford Oaks Place pet-friendly?
No, 5132 Bedford Oaks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place offer parking?
Yes, 5132 Bedford Oaks Place offers parking.
Does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5132 Bedford Oaks Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place have a pool?
No, 5132 Bedford Oaks Place does not have a pool.
Does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place have accessible units?
No, 5132 Bedford Oaks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 Bedford Oaks Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5132 Bedford Oaks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5132 Bedford Oaks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
