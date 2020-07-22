5132 Bedford Oaks Place

Amenities
Beautiful home located in the Walton High School district! This home is conveniently located near the Gold Branch Trail, Chattahoochee River Nature Center, Hyde Park, & has easy access to the interstate. It includes a spacious master suite on the main level; separate living, dining, and family room; a huge eat-in kitchen with island; finished basement with additional rooms to be used as bedrooms, recreation room, office and workout room along with a full bath. Enjoy the outdoors and entertain on your private deck.