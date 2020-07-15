5108 Nicolet Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA Brick Traditional w/Fin Rm in Bsmt in the Walton HS district. Sunny Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, BKFST Bar & Gas Cooktop views the Large Family Room w/Brick FPLC flanked by Bookcases. Custom Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Formal Living & Dining Rooms have Plantation Shutters. The Private Cul-de-Sac lot w/Fenced Yard & 2-level Party Decks w/both a Hot Tub and 16' Heated Endless Lap Pool. The Master incl a Double Vanity Bath w/Sep Tub & Shower & has an Adjoining BR ideal for a Nursery or Office. 2 more BRs access the Hall BA.