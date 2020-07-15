All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5108 Nicolet Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5108 Nicolet Ct
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

5108 Nicolet Ct

5108 N Nicolet Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5108 N Nicolet Ct, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA Brick Traditional w/Fin Rm in Bsmt in the Walton HS district. Sunny Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, BKFST Bar & Gas Cooktop views the Large Family Room w/Brick FPLC flanked by Bookcases. Custom Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Formal Living & Dining Rooms have Plantation Shutters. The Private Cul-de-Sac lot w/Fenced Yard & 2-level Party Decks w/both a Hot Tub and 16' Heated Endless Lap Pool. The Master incl a Double Vanity Bath w/Sep Tub & Shower & has an Adjoining BR ideal for a Nursery or Office. 2 more BRs access the Hall BA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Nicolet Ct have any available units?
5108 Nicolet Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5108 Nicolet Ct have?
Some of 5108 Nicolet Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Nicolet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Nicolet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Nicolet Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Nicolet Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5108 Nicolet Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Nicolet Ct offers parking.
Does 5108 Nicolet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Nicolet Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Nicolet Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5108 Nicolet Ct has a pool.
Does 5108 Nicolet Ct have accessible units?
No, 5108 Nicolet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Nicolet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Nicolet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 Nicolet Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 Nicolet Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College