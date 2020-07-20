Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5076 Oak Branch Ln NW
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:03 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5076 Oak Branch Ln NW
5076 Oak Branch Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5076 Oak Branch Lane, Cobb County, GA 30102
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW have any available units?
5076 Oak Branch Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW have?
Some of 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
5076 Oak Branch Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW pet-friendly?
No, 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW offers parking.
Does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW have a pool?
No, 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5076 Oak Branch Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.
