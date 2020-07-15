All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4982 Willow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4982 Willow Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

4982 Willow Lane

4982 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4982 Willow Lane, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Fully Furnished Totally renovated bungalow in city of Decatur. This meticulously maintained property is convenient to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical and downtown Atlanta. Glenlake pool and tennis court one block away.

Features:
- Three bedrooms/ Two baths
- Master bath with Jetted tub and dual shower heads
- Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, all new appliances
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Central HVAC
- Wireless WIFI
- Yard service
- Living room
- Separate dinning room
- Off street parking for 3
- large lot (90x175)

Detached studio/office 300 Sq Ft

City of Decatur Schools
Clairemont Elementary
5th Ave 4/5 Academe
Renfroe Middle
Decatur High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4982 Willow Lane have any available units?
4982 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4982 Willow Lane have?
Some of 4982 Willow Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4982 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4982 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4982 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4982 Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4982 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4982 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 4982 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4982 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4982 Willow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4982 Willow Lane has a pool.
Does 4982 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 4982 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4982 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4982 Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4982 Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4982 Willow Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College