4982 Willow Lane

Fully Furnished Totally renovated bungalow in city of Decatur. This meticulously maintained property is convenient to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical and downtown Atlanta. Glenlake pool and tennis court one block away.



Features:

- Three bedrooms/ Two baths

- Master bath with Jetted tub and dual shower heads

- Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, all new appliances

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Central HVAC

- Wireless WIFI

- Yard service

- Living room

- Separate dinning room

- Off street parking for 3

- large lot (90x175)



Detached studio/office 300 Sq Ft



City of Decatur Schools

Clairemont Elementary

5th Ave 4/5 Academe

Renfroe Middle

Decatur High School