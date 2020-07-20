All apartments in Cobb County
460 Holt Road NE
460 Holt Road NE

460 Holt Road Northeast · No Longer Available
460 Holt Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous updated 5 BRS & 3 1/2 BAS brick home! Beautiful oak floors throughout home. Wonderful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an inviting masonry fireplace, & an island in the kitchen,& a huge keeping room. Pretty baths with granite counter tops and tile floors. Enjoy walk-in closets. Separate dining room and spacious living room. Large laundry room. Private well-landscaped back yard with plenty of room for parking. Great patio! Conv. to I75, the Marietta Sq., the Braves Stadium, Roswell, shopping, hospitals, Wheeler, libraries, parks, & churches.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 460 Holt Road NE have any available units?
460 Holt Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 460 Holt Road NE have?
Some of 460 Holt Road NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Holt Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
460 Holt Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Holt Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 460 Holt Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 460 Holt Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 460 Holt Road NE offers parking.
Does 460 Holt Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Holt Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Holt Road NE have a pool?
No, 460 Holt Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 460 Holt Road NE have accessible units?
No, 460 Holt Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Holt Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Holt Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Holt Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Holt Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
