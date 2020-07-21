All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4410 Sorrells Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4410 Sorrells Way
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:42 PM

4410 Sorrells Way

4410 Sorrells Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4410 Sorrells Way, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Sorrells Way have any available units?
4410 Sorrells Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4410 Sorrells Way currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Sorrells Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Sorrells Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Sorrells Way is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Sorrells Way offer parking?
No, 4410 Sorrells Way does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Sorrells Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Sorrells Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Sorrells Way have a pool?
No, 4410 Sorrells Way does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Sorrells Way have accessible units?
No, 4410 Sorrells Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Sorrells Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Sorrells Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Sorrells Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 Sorrells Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College