4384 Ivywood Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful East Cobb Executive home in Walton High School district. Professionally maintained & managed. Open floor plan w/ warm hardwoods and judges paneling in family room. Huge bright sunroom overlooking nothing but trees and green. (This is the place you'll spend most of your time.) Very private lot to include fenced back yard. Hope you like outdoor entertaining - very large deck overlooking private back yard. Very nice home. IMPORTANT NOTES: Repairs currently being made to deck and fencing along with other updates to the home. New lawn (front & back) being installed. Lawn will need to be watered daily for several weeks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4384 Ivywood Drive have any available units?
4384 Ivywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4384 Ivywood Drive have?
Some of 4384 Ivywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4384 Ivywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4384 Ivywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.