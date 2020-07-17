4384 Ivywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful East Cobb Executive home in Walton High School district. Professionally maintained & managed. Open floor plan w/ warm hardwoods and judges paneling in family room. Huge bright sunroom overlooking nothing but trees and green. (This is the place you'll spend most of your time.) Very private lot to include fenced back yard. Hope you like outdoor entertaining - very large deck overlooking private back yard. Very nice home. IMPORTANT NOTES: Repairs currently being made to deck and fencing along with other updates to the home. New lawn (front & back) being installed. Lawn will need to be watered daily for several weeks.