All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4384 Ivywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4384 Ivywood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

4384 Ivywood Drive

4384 Ivywood Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4384 Ivywood Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful East Cobb Executive home in Walton High School district. Professionally maintained & managed. Open floor plan w/ warm hardwoods and judges paneling in family room. Huge bright sunroom overlooking nothing but trees and green. (This is the place you'll spend most of your time.) Very private lot to include fenced back yard. Hope you like outdoor entertaining - very large deck overlooking private back yard. Very nice home. IMPORTANT NOTES: Repairs currently being made to deck and fencing along with other updates to the home. New lawn (front & back) being installed. Lawn will need to be watered daily for several weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4384 Ivywood Drive have any available units?
4384 Ivywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4384 Ivywood Drive have?
Some of 4384 Ivywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4384 Ivywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4384 Ivywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4384 Ivywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4384 Ivywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4384 Ivywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4384 Ivywood Drive offers parking.
Does 4384 Ivywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4384 Ivywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4384 Ivywood Drive have a pool?
No, 4384 Ivywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4384 Ivywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4384 Ivywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4384 Ivywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4384 Ivywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4384 Ivywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4384 Ivywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College