Cobb County, GA
4330 Oklahoma Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:16 PM

4330 Oklahoma Way

4330 Oklahoma Way · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Oklahoma Way, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
One Month Free rent if move in by 4/28 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.

Spacious traditional-style home in a sought-after swim and tennis community! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a very unique and open floor plan. Features include hardwoods and ceramic tile, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded fixtures and lighting. The great room with vaulted ceilings and wainscoting has a stone fireplace and opens to the formal dining room accented with a tray ceiling. The spacious secondary bedrooms are spacious share a Jack-n-Jill bath. The master suite with a spa-like bath is located just a few steps up on its own private floor. Entertain outdoors on the deck in the privacy of your own wooded backyard. Located in a highly desirable high school district and just minutes to shopping, dining and KSU!

Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Oklahoma Way have any available units?
4330 Oklahoma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4330 Oklahoma Way have?
Some of 4330 Oklahoma Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Oklahoma Way currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Oklahoma Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Oklahoma Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 Oklahoma Way is pet friendly.
Does 4330 Oklahoma Way offer parking?
No, 4330 Oklahoma Way does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Oklahoma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Oklahoma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Oklahoma Way have a pool?
Yes, 4330 Oklahoma Way has a pool.
Does 4330 Oklahoma Way have accessible units?
No, 4330 Oklahoma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Oklahoma Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 Oklahoma Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 Oklahoma Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4330 Oklahoma Way does not have units with air conditioning.
