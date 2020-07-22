4330 Oklahoma Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court

One Month Free rent if move in by 4/28 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.



Spacious traditional-style home in a sought-after swim and tennis community! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a very unique and open floor plan. Features include hardwoods and ceramic tile, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded fixtures and lighting. The great room with vaulted ceilings and wainscoting has a stone fireplace and opens to the formal dining room accented with a tray ceiling. The spacious secondary bedrooms are spacious share a Jack-n-Jill bath. The master suite with a spa-like bath is located just a few steps up on its own private floor. Entertain outdoors on the deck in the privacy of your own wooded backyard. Located in a highly desirable high school district and just minutes to shopping, dining and KSU!



