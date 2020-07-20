All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4289 Defoors Farm Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4289 Defoors Farm Trail
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

4289 Defoors Farm Trail

4289 Defoors Farm Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4289 Defoors Farm Trl, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spectacular home features a hardwood foyer, formal living room, formal dining room, sunken family room and an eat in kitchen which is equipped with granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and island. One guest bed room and full bathroom are located on the main level. The large master suite features a separate stair case, sitting area, 2 walk in closets, garden tub and separate shower. One upstairs guest room has an en suite bathroom, the other 2 bedrooms share the 4th bathroom. The park like back yard is fully fenced, features a large deck and fire pit. The 2 car garage is equipped with automatic openers.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail have any available units?
4289 Defoors Farm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail have?
Some of 4289 Defoors Farm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4289 Defoors Farm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4289 Defoors Farm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4289 Defoors Farm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4289 Defoors Farm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4289 Defoors Farm Trail offers parking.
Does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4289 Defoors Farm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail have a pool?
No, 4289 Defoors Farm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail have accessible units?
No, 4289 Defoors Farm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4289 Defoors Farm Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4289 Defoors Farm Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4289 Defoors Farm Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College