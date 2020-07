Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Pristine Home just waiting for you!! This home has been beautifully updated with new bathrooms, flooring and appliances. It has a huge basement and workshop area. The location is in a quiet neighborhood close to SunTrust Park and just 11 minutes to the Marietta Square!!