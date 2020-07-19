All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4179 Council Rock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4179 Council Rock Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4179 Council Rock Road

4179 Council Rock Road Northeast · (770) 587-9300 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4179 Council Rock Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4179 Council Rock Road · Avail. Aug 15

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
4179 Council Rock Road Available 08/15/20 Walton High School - Ranch Home w/ Finished Basement - 4-sided, wht brick ranch, corner lot. 3 bedrms / 2 baths on main lvl, w/ daylight/finished basement with a 3rd full bathroom and storage. Lots of closets throughout. Real hardwood flrs, crown molding, nice new paint. Living room + Great Room + Dining Room + HUGE Laundry Room. Finished basement, w/ professional waterproofing system. Basement also features large playroom area with a pool table plus 4 windows of good sunlight, separate entrance, & more storage. Updated thermal pane windows for energy efficiency. Large 2 car garage. Level back yard. Washer & Dryer included. (New pics coming soon. Should be ready Aug 1st.)

SHOWING AGENT: Call or text Tom Andre with Atlanta Communities 678-472-1934

SCHOOLS: East Side, Dickerson Middle, Walton High

PETS: Very Doubtful

SQ/FT: 2482 including partially finished basement

YEAR: Built in 1967
*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee
** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.

///\\\ Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\

(RLNE5914107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4179 Council Rock Road have any available units?
4179 Council Rock Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4179 Council Rock Road have?
Some of 4179 Council Rock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4179 Council Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
4179 Council Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4179 Council Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 4179 Council Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4179 Council Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 4179 Council Rock Road offers parking.
Does 4179 Council Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4179 Council Rock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4179 Council Rock Road have a pool?
No, 4179 Council Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 4179 Council Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 4179 Council Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4179 Council Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4179 Council Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4179 Council Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4179 Council Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4179 Council Rock Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity