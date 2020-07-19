Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool table

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool table garage

4179 Council Rock Road Available 08/15/20 Walton High School - Ranch Home w/ Finished Basement - 4-sided, wht brick ranch, corner lot. 3 bedrms / 2 baths on main lvl, w/ daylight/finished basement with a 3rd full bathroom and storage. Lots of closets throughout. Real hardwood flrs, crown molding, nice new paint. Living room + Great Room + Dining Room + HUGE Laundry Room. Finished basement, w/ professional waterproofing system. Basement also features large playroom area with a pool table plus 4 windows of good sunlight, separate entrance, & more storage. Updated thermal pane windows for energy efficiency. Large 2 car garage. Level back yard. Washer & Dryer included. (New pics coming soon. Should be ready Aug 1st.)



SHOWING AGENT: Call or text Tom Andre with Atlanta Communities 678-472-1934



SCHOOLS: East Side, Dickerson Middle, Walton High



PETS: Very Doubtful



SQ/FT: 2482 including partially finished basement



YEAR: Built in 1967

*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee

** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.



///\\\ Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\



(RLNE5914107)