All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW

4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5005201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW have any available units?
4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW have?
Some of 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW is pet friendly.
Does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW offers parking.
Does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW have a pool?
Yes, 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW has a pool.
Does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4165 Shiloh Ridge Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College