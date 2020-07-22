3990 Baywatch Lndg NW

Amenities

3990 Baywatch Landing Acworth GA 30101

**NO PETS**



Availability Date: 3/18/2020



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME



There is a boat dock that can be used which is just a short walk from behind the homes across the street. RENTAL RATE WITH THE USE OF THE DOCK IS $1525/MONTH.



Enter this charming home into the foyer with a vaulted ceiling and wood floors. There is a sunken living room with wood floors and ceiling fan, dining room with wood floors and slider to the side deck, kitchen with tile floors, center island, vaulted ceiling with track lighting, double wall oven, refrigerator, microwave, gas cook top, keeping area with fireplace and ceiling fan with access to the over sized back deck. Hall has wood floors with a butler pantry. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, wood floors, double door access to the back patio. Master bath has tile floors, garden tub, separate shower with enclosure, dual vanities, walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer & dryer included (owner will not repair or replace these appliances). Full hall bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. Two spare bedrooms with ceiling fans. Hall access to the 2-car garage. Private lot on a cul-de-sac. Backyard has fantastic view!!



Directions: Highway 41N, then cross the lake and make left on Highway 92, then left into Allatoona Bay, left on Bayside PSG, right on Bay Harbor Tr, right on Baywind Walk, left on Bay Isl Cay, then right on Baywatch.



Elementary: Picketts Mill

Middle: Durham

High: Allatoona



Built 1989 Approx. 1,853 s/f