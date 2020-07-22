All apartments in Cobb County
3990 Baywatch Lndg NW

3990 Baywatch Landing · No Longer Available
Location

3990 Baywatch Landing, Cobb County, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3990 Baywatch Landing Acworth GA 30101
**NO PETS**

Availability Date: 3/18/2020

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

There is a boat dock that can be used which is just a short walk from behind the homes across the street. RENTAL RATE WITH THE USE OF THE DOCK IS $1525/MONTH.

Enter this charming home into the foyer with a vaulted ceiling and wood floors. There is a sunken living room with wood floors and ceiling fan, dining room with wood floors and slider to the side deck, kitchen with tile floors, center island, vaulted ceiling with track lighting, double wall oven, refrigerator, microwave, gas cook top, keeping area with fireplace and ceiling fan with access to the over sized back deck. Hall has wood floors with a butler pantry. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, wood floors, double door access to the back patio. Master bath has tile floors, garden tub, separate shower with enclosure, dual vanities, walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer & dryer included (owner will not repair or replace these appliances). Full hall bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. Two spare bedrooms with ceiling fans. Hall access to the 2-car garage. Private lot on a cul-de-sac. Backyard has fantastic view!!

Directions: Highway 41N, then cross the lake and make left on Highway 92, then left into Allatoona Bay, left on Bayside PSG, right on Bay Harbor Tr, right on Baywind Walk, left on Bay Isl Cay, then right on Baywatch.

Elementary: Picketts Mill
Middle: Durham
High: Allatoona

Built 1989 Approx. 1,853 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW have any available units?
3990 Baywatch Lndg NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW have?
Some of 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW currently offering any rent specials?
3990 Baywatch Lndg NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW pet-friendly?
No, 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW offer parking?
Yes, 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW offers parking.
Does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW have a pool?
No, 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW does not have a pool.
Does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW have accessible units?
No, 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3990 Baywatch Lndg NW does not have units with air conditioning.
