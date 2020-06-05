All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3595 Main Station Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3595 Main Station Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

3595 Main Station Drive

3595 Main Station Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3595 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
GREAT CONDO IN MAIN STATION CONDOMINIUMS! FIRST 2 MONTHS @ $850!! - Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has a fireplace in the spacious great room. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator (refrigerator not repaired or replaced by the owner). The large master has a garden tub with shower and a large walk-in closet. Home features central heat and air, a nice patio and washer/dryer connections. Yard maintenance is provided.

No Smoking, No Section 8, No Pets

Utilities: Cobb EMC, Austell Gas, Cobb Water, Trash

Rent: $1,095.00 ***FIRST 2 MONTHS AT $850.00***

Deposit: $1,095.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com.
In order to receive rental specials, you must have good rental history, good job stability and sign a 13-month lease.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3402731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 Main Station Drive have any available units?
3595 Main Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3595 Main Station Drive have?
Some of 3595 Main Station Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 Main Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3595 Main Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 Main Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3595 Main Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3595 Main Station Drive offer parking?
No, 3595 Main Station Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3595 Main Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3595 Main Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 Main Station Drive have a pool?
No, 3595 Main Station Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3595 Main Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 3595 Main Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 Main Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3595 Main Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3595 Main Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3595 Main Station Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College