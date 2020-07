Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Move in ready home with great schools. Fresh paint and ready to go. Hardwoods throughout, large kitchen w/island, granite, open to family room. Two story foyer, stairs lead to 4 bedrooms and a huge loft/media/play area. Large master with updated bath and huge closet. Lots of natural light. Fenced yard on a cul de sac lot near shopping, schools, restaurants. Convenient to Roswell, Marietta, Atlanta. Possible optional swim/tennis membership at neighboring community.