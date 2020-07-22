All apartments in Cobb County
3525 Sir Johns Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3525 Sir Johns Ct

3525 Sir Johns Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Sir Johns Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 4 BED ROOMS 2.5 BATHS QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. 3 BEDROOMS UP AND MASTER IS ON THE MAIN WITH FULL BATHROOM. LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY STORAGE. WASHER AND DRYER COMES WITH RENTAL. Landscaping is included in the rent. LOTS OF STORAGE AREA IN GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EATING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Sir Johns Ct have any available units?
3525 Sir Johns Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3525 Sir Johns Ct have?
Some of 3525 Sir Johns Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Sir Johns Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Sir Johns Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Sir Johns Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Sir Johns Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3525 Sir Johns Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Sir Johns Ct offers parking.
Does 3525 Sir Johns Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Sir Johns Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Sir Johns Ct have a pool?
No, 3525 Sir Johns Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Sir Johns Ct have accessible units?
No, 3525 Sir Johns Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Sir Johns Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Sir Johns Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Sir Johns Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Sir Johns Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
