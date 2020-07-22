3525 Sir Johns Ct

3525 Sir Johns Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152
Large 4 BED ROOMS 2.5 BATHS QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. 3 BEDROOMS UP AND MASTER IS ON THE MAIN WITH FULL BATHROOM. LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY STORAGE. WASHER AND DRYER COMES WITH RENTAL. Landscaping is included in the rent. LOTS OF STORAGE AREA IN GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EATING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
