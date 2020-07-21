All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

3348 Hunterdon Way SE

3348 Hunterdon Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3348 Hunterdon Way Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lawn maintenance included. Great home in popular and active swim and tennis community of Somerset. Sought after Sope Creek Elementary School district. Cozy family room with gas logs and built ins. Beautiful level and fenced backyard. Great for kids, pets and adults. Walk-in closets in all the bedrooms. Oversized garage with workshop area. Outdoor storage building - great for bikes, toys etc. Screened porch on back. Somerset is located one mile from the hiking and Biking trails at Sope Creek and it is easy to get to the Battery/Braves stadium. Possible lease purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE have any available units?
3348 Hunterdon Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE have?
Some of 3348 Hunterdon Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 Hunterdon Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
3348 Hunterdon Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 Hunterdon Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3348 Hunterdon Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 3348 Hunterdon Way SE offers parking.
Does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 Hunterdon Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 3348 Hunterdon Way SE has a pool.
Does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE have accessible units?
No, 3348 Hunterdon Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3348 Hunterdon Way SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3348 Hunterdon Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3348 Hunterdon Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
