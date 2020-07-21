3348 Hunterdon Way SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Lawn maintenance included. Great home in popular and active swim and tennis community of Somerset. Sought after Sope Creek Elementary School district. Cozy family room with gas logs and built ins. Beautiful level and fenced backyard. Great for kids, pets and adults. Walk-in closets in all the bedrooms. Oversized garage with workshop area. Outdoor storage building - great for bikes, toys etc. Screened porch on back. Somerset is located one mile from the hiking and Biking trails at Sope Creek and it is easy to get to the Battery/Braves stadium. Possible lease purchase.