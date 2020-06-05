All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

3301 Creek Hollow Drive

3301 Creek Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Creek Hollow Drive, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

Recently remodeled a little over 3 years ago with all new bathrooms, kitchen, lighting, & fixtures! Refinished hardwood floor entry; formal Living Room. Head back toward the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, cream cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! Attached to the Kitchen is the dining area with ceramic tile floors. Around the corner from the kitchen is the Family room with refinished hardwood floor and stone-faced fireplace. Half bath with all newer fixtures and the laundry closet off the kitchen complete the main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive have any available units?
3301 Creek Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3301 Creek Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Creek Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Creek Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Creek Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Creek Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Creek Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Creek Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3301 Creek Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3301 Creek Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Creek Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Creek Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Creek Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
