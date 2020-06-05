3301 Creek Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled a little over 3 years ago with all new bathrooms, kitchen, lighting, & fixtures! Refinished hardwood floor entry; formal Living Room. Head back toward the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, cream cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! Attached to the Kitchen is the dining area with ceramic tile floors. Around the corner from the kitchen is the Family room with refinished hardwood floor and stone-faced fireplace. Half bath with all newer fixtures and the laundry closet off the kitchen complete the main level.