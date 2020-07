Amenities

**CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WILL BE MOVE IN READY 6/1/19** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cobb county has large rooms for you and your family to spread out in. There is a nice covered patio out back that over looks the large, fenced-in, back yard. The living room has a cozy stone fireplace and there is a large bonus room that would make a great game room.