Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c55d59014 ---- Top rated Lassiter High School district! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home features renovated Kitchen with new white cabinets, granite counters & hardwood floors. Bonus room in daylight lower level. Two tiered deck looks out onto private wooded yard. Access the upper deck from the master bedroom, or access the lower deck from the family room. Professionally managed with community pool. $200 Admin Fee due at move in.