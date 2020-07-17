All apartments in Cobb County
2726 Constant Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

2726 Constant Landing

2726 Constant Landing Northeast · (404) 428-7099
Location

2726 Constant Landing Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 6034 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful & stately manor home in highly desired Lassiter High School, w/rare, saltwater pool has all of the space & amenities you've been searching for. Impeccably maintained & upgraded with over $70,000 invested since 2015 including a gorgeous white chef's kitchen w/quartz counters, breakfast bar & stainless appliances + marble herringbone backsplash that open to fireside keeping room. Master on main w/dual sided fireplace, sitting area, spa bath, & generous walk-in closet. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, flooded w/natural light on all 3 levels. Grand 2 story foyer welcomes into the open and flowing floorplan w/formal living room/office to your left and formal dining room that easily seats 12+ w/butler's pantry. Upstairs you'll find 4 generous bedrooms w/ample closet space and 3 bathrooms. Screened porch & grilling deck off of main level w/private door from master suite & stairs that lead to private, flat, landscaped, fenced backyard with sparkling saltwater pool, expansive patio area for sunning and covered patio w/ceiling fans & French doors leads to an entertainer's dream - finished basement offering a wet bar, billiards room, fitness room, game room, media room as well as two spacious bedrooms with private full bathrooms. Bookcases lead to unfinished panic room or ideal storage space. You will be delighted with the 3 car, side-entry garage and the $70,000 in improvements since 2015. Sellers have replaced the roof and gutters in 2018, 2 new Trane hvac systems in 2020, freshly painted garage walls & sealed floors, painted fence, screened porch, deck, window casing, trim & fireplaces in 2020, 2 new 80 gallon hot water heaters replaced in 2018, 2020 Maytag dishwasher, New salt cell & motherboard for pool in 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Constant Landing have any available units?
2726 Constant Landing has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2726 Constant Landing have?
Some of 2726 Constant Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Constant Landing currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Constant Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Constant Landing pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Constant Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2726 Constant Landing offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Constant Landing offers parking.
Does 2726 Constant Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Constant Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Constant Landing have a pool?
Yes, 2726 Constant Landing has a pool.
Does 2726 Constant Landing have accessible units?
No, 2726 Constant Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Constant Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Constant Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Constant Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2726 Constant Landing has units with air conditioning.
