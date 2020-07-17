2726 Constant Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Beautiful & stately manor home in highly desired Lassiter High School, w/rare, saltwater pool has all of the space & amenities you've been searching for. Impeccably maintained & upgraded with over $70,000 invested since 2015 including a gorgeous white chef's kitchen w/quartz counters, breakfast bar & stainless appliances + marble herringbone backsplash that open to fireside keeping room. Master on main w/dual sided fireplace, sitting area, spa bath, & generous walk-in closet. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, flooded w/natural light on all 3 levels. Grand 2 story foyer welcomes into the open and flowing floorplan w/formal living room/office to your left and formal dining room that easily seats 12+ w/butler's pantry. Upstairs you'll find 4 generous bedrooms w/ample closet space and 3 bathrooms. Screened porch & grilling deck off of main level w/private door from master suite & stairs that lead to private, flat, landscaped, fenced backyard with sparkling saltwater pool, expansive patio area for sunning and covered patio w/ceiling fans & French doors leads to an entertainer's dream - finished basement offering a wet bar, billiards room, fitness room, game room, media room as well as two spacious bedrooms with private full bathrooms. Bookcases lead to unfinished panic room or ideal storage space. You will be delighted with the 3 car, side-entry garage and the $70,000 in improvements since 2015. Sellers have replaced the roof and gutters in 2018, 2 new Trane hvac systems in 2020, freshly painted garage walls & sealed floors, painted fence, screened porch, deck, window casing, trim & fireplaces in 2020, 2 new 80 gallon hot water heaters replaced in 2018, 2020 Maytag dishwasher, New salt cell & motherboard for pool in 2020.