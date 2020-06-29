All apartments in Cobb County
2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:54 PM

2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest

2602 Myrtlewood Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Myrtlewood Ln NW, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
WONDERFUL CULDESAC HOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HERITAGE CLUB COMMUNITY. GREAT TWO STORY FOYER GREETS YOU UPON ENTRY AND LEADS YOU INTO AN IMPRESSIVE TWO STORY GREAT ROOM. LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA/DINING ROOM/FORMAL LIVING ROOM/& OFFICE COMPLETE THE FIRST FLOOR. ONCE UPSTAIRS YOU WILL BE GREETED BY A LARGE MASTER RETREAT WITH A SPA LIKE MASTER BATH. YOU WILL ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE PRIVACY THIS HOME HAS FROM THE BACK DECK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest have any available units?
2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest have?
Some of 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
