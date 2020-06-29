2602 Myrtlewood Lane Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

WONDERFUL CULDESAC HOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HERITAGE CLUB COMMUNITY. GREAT TWO STORY FOYER GREETS YOU UPON ENTRY AND LEADS YOU INTO AN IMPRESSIVE TWO STORY GREAT ROOM. LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA/DINING ROOM/FORMAL LIVING ROOM/& OFFICE COMPLETE THE FIRST FLOOR. ONCE UPSTAIRS YOU WILL BE GREETED BY A LARGE MASTER RETREAT WITH A SPA LIKE MASTER BATH. YOU WILL ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE PRIVACY THIS HOME HAS FROM THE BACK DECK.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.