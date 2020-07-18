258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Renovated home in sought after location! Fresh paint, exterior/interior. FR has a stone fireplace, Huge windows bring lots of natural sunlight & window benches~ great for a cozy reading nook. Open expandable DR opens to the rear deck. Spacious bedrooms. Kitchen and Bathrooms have been renovated. Kitchen has ALL brand new SS Appl. to include a Refrig. new granite c/tops, cabinets painted and new hardware. Baths have new commodes, vanities, faucets and granite c/tops Large Finished Room in Basement,. New fans/lights thru out. Wooded lot, low maint. yard.