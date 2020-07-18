All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE

258 Rustic Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

258 Rustic Ridge Drive, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Renovated home in sought after location! Fresh paint, exterior/interior. FR has a stone fireplace, Huge windows bring lots of natural sunlight & window benches~ great for a cozy reading nook. Open expandable DR opens to the rear deck. Spacious bedrooms. Kitchen and Bathrooms have been renovated. Kitchen has ALL brand new SS Appl. to include a Refrig. new granite c/tops, cabinets painted and new hardware. Baths have new commodes, vanities, faucets and granite c/tops Large Finished Room in Basement,. New fans/lights thru out. Wooded lot, low maint. yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE have any available units?
258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE have?
Some of 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE offers parking.
Does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE have a pool?
No, 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Rustic Ridge Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
