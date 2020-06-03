257 Robbie Lane SW

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5626ea509c ---- This wonderful home is a gem! Move-in ready, full of space, light, charm, and functionality!! Don't miss the amazing amount of parking space, the near-unlimited storage room in the unfinished basement, or all the awesome outdoor living space! Clean fresh and ready to go with new updates including flooring and appliances, and much more!! Super convenient access to all things Cobb and local expressways. Don't miss out!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Elec Ovn/Rng/Ctop Venthood Washer/Dryer Included