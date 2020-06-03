All apartments in Cobb County
257 Robbie Lane SW
257 Robbie Lane SW

257 Robbie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

257 Robbie Lane, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5626ea509c ---- This wonderful home is a gem! Move-in ready, full of space, light, charm, and functionality!! Don't miss the amazing amount of parking space, the near-unlimited storage room in the unfinished basement, or all the awesome outdoor living space! Clean fresh and ready to go with new updates including flooring and appliances, and much more!! Super convenient access to all things Cobb and local expressways. Don't miss out!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Elec Ovn/Rng/Ctop Venthood Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Robbie Lane SW have any available units?
257 Robbie Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 257 Robbie Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
257 Robbie Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Robbie Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 257 Robbie Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 257 Robbie Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 257 Robbie Lane SW offers parking.
Does 257 Robbie Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Robbie Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Robbie Lane SW have a pool?
No, 257 Robbie Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 257 Robbie Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 257 Robbie Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Robbie Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Robbie Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Robbie Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Robbie Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
