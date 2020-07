Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Oh my stars... don't miss the most adorable bungalow in Smyrna. Steps away from The Shops at Belmont! Enjoy dinner at Smyrna Market Village, pick up your groceries at The Jonquil! Fall asleep under the tranquil pitter-patter of raindrops on the tin roof. Charming hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Completely fenced yard, loads of parking and outdoor storage building. Available immediately this rental will not last.