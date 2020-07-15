All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2377 Willington Shoals Place SE

2377 Willington Shoals Place · No Longer Available
Location

2377 Willington Shoals Place, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
Luxury Townhouse Within Walking Distance to Suntrust Park - One Month Free Rent* - Beautiful townhouse ready for immediate move-in within walking distance to Truist Park and the Battery. 4 bedroom luxury unit with 3.5 baths. Extra wide unit built in 2015. More square footage then most apartments in the area. Easy access to 285/75, Downtown Atlanta, airport and Downtown Smyrna. Nice pool and Clubhouse.

*Application must be received by 4/30 in full and occupancy must be taken by 5/10 to be eligible for a free months rent. The free month will be issued on your 2nd full month in the property. All deposits will still be due prior to move-in.

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit Score
625+ is eligible for one month deposit subject to entire application
550-624 is eligible for 1.5-2 month deposit subject to entire application
549- is not eligible for rent

Income must be above 3 times the monthly rent

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken within 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

