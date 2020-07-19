Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2179 Rockwood Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2179 Rockwood Drive SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2179 Rockwood Drive SE
2179 Rockwood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2179 Rockwood Dr, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready, Just remodeled/// FOR SELF SHOWING CALL 404-990-4320 and follow the prompts
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE have any available units?
2179 Rockwood Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE have?
Some of 2179 Rockwood Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2179 Rockwood Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Rockwood Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Rockwood Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2179 Rockwood Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2179 Rockwood Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2179 Rockwood Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2179 Rockwood Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2179 Rockwood Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2179 Rockwood Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2179 Rockwood Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2179 Rockwood Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College