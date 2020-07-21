2105 November Court NW

Amenities

A WOW RENOVATION! Remarkable upgrades make this residence stand out! This sophisticated 4BR 2.5 BA French style home has undergone a total makeover. Semi-open floor plan. New int and ext paint. New roof w/30 yr. warranty and architectural shingles. New HVAC. Upgraded siding. Modern light fixtures in each room.New ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, & baths. Beautified HW floors in DR and LR. Gourmet kitchen features dark cherry 42" cabinets, gorgeous copper faucet, modern single bowl SS sink, exotic granite (Sienna Bordeaux), recessed lighting, and SS appliances.