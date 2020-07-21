All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2105 November Court NW

2105 November Court · No Longer Available
Location

2105 November Court, Cobb County, GA 30102

A WOW RENOVATION! Remarkable upgrades make this residence stand out! This sophisticated 4BR 2.5 BA French style home has undergone a total makeover. Semi-open floor plan. New int and ext paint. New roof w/30 yr. warranty and architectural shingles. New HVAC. Upgraded siding. Modern light fixtures in each room.New ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, & baths. Beautified HW floors in DR and LR. Gourmet kitchen features dark cherry 42" cabinets, gorgeous copper faucet, modern single bowl SS sink, exotic granite (Sienna Bordeaux), recessed lighting, and SS appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 November Court NW have any available units?
2105 November Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2105 November Court NW have?
Some of 2105 November Court NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 November Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
2105 November Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 November Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 2105 November Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2105 November Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 2105 November Court NW offers parking.
Does 2105 November Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 November Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 November Court NW have a pool?
No, 2105 November Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 2105 November Court NW have accessible units?
No, 2105 November Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 November Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 November Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 November Court NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2105 November Court NW has units with air conditioning.
