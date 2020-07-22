All apartments in Cobb County

Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW

2105 Hamby Cove Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2105 Hamby Cove Dr NW, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities







Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with master bedroom on main level. Hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms including the master. Lavish master bath with large walk in closet. Bright open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. High top breakfast bar joins the family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced in backyard with patio area. Conveniently located minutes from the new I-75 Express ramp. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have any available units?
2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have?
Some of 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
