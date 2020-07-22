2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with master bedroom on main level. Hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms including the master. Lavish master bath with large walk in closet. Bright open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. High top breakfast bar joins the family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced in backyard with patio area. Conveniently located minutes from the new I-75 Express ramp. Call today to schedule a showing.