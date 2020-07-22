Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with master bedroom on main level. Hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms including the master. Lavish master bath with large walk in closet. Bright open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. High top breakfast bar joins the family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced in backyard with patio area. Conveniently located minutes from the new I-75 Express ramp. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have any available units?
2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW have?
Some of 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Hamby Cove Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.