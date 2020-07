Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A great opportunity to RENT a FULLY RENOVATED home in a sought after Marietta neighborhood. This home has NEW stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, new flooring, new fixtures, new roof, new HVAC, new deck and new hot water heater. Please don't miss it!