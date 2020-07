Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Affordable town home with access to shopping and bus line. Living dining room combo. Sliding glass doors to private patio in back. Kitchen features REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER and GAS RANGE OVEN. Laundry closet with washer & dryer connections faces Kitchen. A half bath is adjacent to the dining area. Second floor offers a master bedroom and bath. Second bedroom is serviced by a full bathroom in the hall. VACANT and move in ready. Lawn maintenance included in rent. CALL TODAY!!