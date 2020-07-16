1846 Old Lost Mountain Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming home with 3 beds, 2 baths in Powder Springs is now available for move-in! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.