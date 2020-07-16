All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1846 Old Lost Mountain Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:22 AM

1846 Old Lost Mountain Road

1846 Old Lost Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1846 Old Lost Mountain Road, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 beds, 2 baths in Powder Springs is now available for move-in! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road have any available units?
1846 Old Lost Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Old Lost Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 Old Lost Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd
Fair Oaks, GA 30080
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College