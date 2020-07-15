1830 Scufflegrit Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rare rental opportunity in the heart East Cobb! 1 acre lot previously used as a State Farm office in a prime location! Perfect for a small business, office space, or residential home! Building features 4 private rooms, a kitchen, and 1.5 bathrooms! Paved parking lot with approximately 8 parking spots! Located near the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Scufflegrit Road. Enjoy convenience to endless shopping & dining, parks, Kennesaw Mountain, I-75, & more! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!