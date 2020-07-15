All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1830 Scufflegrit Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1830 Scufflegrit Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:29 AM

1830 Scufflegrit Road

1830 Scufflegrit Road · (404) 800-3159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1830 Scufflegrit Road, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rare rental opportunity in the heart East Cobb! 1 acre lot previously used as a State Farm office in a prime location! Perfect for a small business, office space, or residential home! Building features 4 private rooms, a kitchen, and 1.5 bathrooms! Paved parking lot with approximately 8 parking spots! Located near the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Scufflegrit Road. Enjoy convenience to endless shopping & dining, parks, Kennesaw Mountain, I-75, & more! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Scufflegrit Road have any available units?
1830 Scufflegrit Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1830 Scufflegrit Road have?
Some of 1830 Scufflegrit Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Scufflegrit Road currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Scufflegrit Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Scufflegrit Road pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Scufflegrit Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1830 Scufflegrit Road offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Scufflegrit Road offers parking.
Does 1830 Scufflegrit Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Scufflegrit Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Scufflegrit Road have a pool?
No, 1830 Scufflegrit Road does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Scufflegrit Road have accessible units?
No, 1830 Scufflegrit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Scufflegrit Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 Scufflegrit Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Scufflegrit Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Scufflegrit Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1830 Scufflegrit Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity