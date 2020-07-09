All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1801 Cumberland Court

1801 Cumberland Ct SE · (770) 355-1982
Location

1801 Cumberland Ct SE, Cobb County, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 Cumberland Court · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Smyrna Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June!  Vinings Run Subdivision. This is a beautiful condo in a fantastic location!! Upgraded with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, wood stained cabinetry! Easy care tile floors, nice light fixtures, and baths, too! Double vanity with storage cabinet. Neutral paint throughout. 

Schools: Teasley Elementary, Campbell Middle School, Campbell High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3648216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Cumberland Court have any available units?
1801 Cumberland Court has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1801 Cumberland Court have?
Some of 1801 Cumberland Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Cumberland Court currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Cumberland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Cumberland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Cumberland Court is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Cumberland Court offer parking?
No, 1801 Cumberland Court does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Cumberland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Cumberland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Cumberland Court have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Cumberland Court has a pool.
Does 1801 Cumberland Court have accessible units?
No, 1801 Cumberland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Cumberland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Cumberland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Cumberland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Cumberland Court does not have units with air conditioning.
