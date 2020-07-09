1801 Cumberland Court

Amenities

Smyrna Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June! Vinings Run Subdivision. This is a beautiful condo in a fantastic location!! Upgraded with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, wood stained cabinetry! Easy care tile floors, nice light fixtures, and baths, too! Double vanity with storage cabinet. Neutral paint throughout.



Schools: Teasley Elementary, Campbell Middle School, Campbell High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



