Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:34 PM

1774 Bertram Lane Southwest

1774 Bertram Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1774 Bertram Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated home in one of the most stable communities in Cobb county! Home feels like BRAND NEW! Fresh, new paint job on exterior and interior, new stainless steel appliances, new waterproof luxury vinyl plan flooring, tile floors in each bathroom, tile showers. As soon as you see it, you will want to entertain in the kitchen/family room area! Neutral colors throughout entire home. Lots of natural light to enjoy the living spaces in home. HURRY! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest have any available units?
1774 Bertram Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Bertram Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1774 Bertram Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
