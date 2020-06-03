1774 Bertram Lane Southwest

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated home in one of the most stable communities in Cobb county! Home feels like BRAND NEW! Fresh, new paint job on exterior and interior, new stainless steel appliances, new waterproof luxury vinyl plan flooring, tile floors in each bathroom, tile showers. As soon as you see it, you will want to entertain in the kitchen/family room area! Neutral colors throughout entire home. Lots of natural light to enjoy the living spaces in home. HURRY! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!

Beautifully renovated home in one of the most stable communities in Cobb county! Home feels like BRAND NEW! Fresh, new paint job on exterior and interior, new stainless steel appliances, new waterproof luxury vinyl plan flooring, tile floors in each bathroom, tile showers. As soon as you see it, you will want to entertain in the kitchen/family room area! Neutral colors throughout entire home. Lots of natural light to enjoy the living spaces in home. HURRY! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!