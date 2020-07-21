1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home in Marietta is waiting to be called home. 3 BD / 2.5 BA

Three spacious bedrooms with trey ceiling in the master bedroom (the master has a walk in closet), brick fireplace, a two car garage, a huge deck and fenced back yard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Washer/dryer hookups on the upstairs bedroom level.

Kitchen appliances are included (an electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and refrigerator).

The interior paint color is light gray.

This fantastic location is conveniently located near dining, shopping, parks and more. You must see this home.

Schools:Elementary: Dowell Elementary, Middle: Smitha Middle, High: Osborne High

Security Deposit: $1400

Rent: $1400 / mo.