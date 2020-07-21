All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM

1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest

1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous home in Marietta is waiting to be called home. 3 BD / 2.5 BA
Three spacious bedrooms with trey ceiling in the master bedroom (the master has a walk in closet), brick fireplace, a two car garage, a huge deck and fenced back yard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Washer/dryer hookups on the upstairs bedroom level.
Kitchen appliances are included (an electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and refrigerator).
The interior paint color is light gray.
This fantastic location is conveniently located near dining, shopping, parks and more. You must see this home.
Schools:Elementary: Dowell Elementary, Middle: Smitha Middle, High: Osborne High
Please call or email for more information today! To view additional properties, please see our website at www.aristarpro.com / https://aristar.managebuilding.com/ , email us at aristarpropertymanagement@gmail.com or call us at 770-675-3030 and one of our experienced leasing agents will help you find the perfect home
Security Deposit: $1400
Rent: $1400 / mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest have any available units?
1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest have?
Some of 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 Cumberland Club Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
