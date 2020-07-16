All apartments in Cobb County
1525 Terrell Mill Place SE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1525 Terrell Mill Place SE

1525 Terrell Mill Pl SE · (404) 697-4626
Location

1525 Terrell Mill Pl SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Elegance throughout this brand new from the "studs" beauty. Rich wood floors throughout with tiled kitchen, bath and entry. Upgrades not normally found in this price range. Main level condo welcomes you with a light and bright tiled entry foyer with closet and laundry. Great room with new brick fireplace, ceiling fans, cute home office area with granite counter and bookshelves. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances (including microwave, electric range/oven, dishwasher and fridge), cool dark stone sink and ton of cabinets. Pristine bath with tub/shower combo. Cozy bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, glass door to sunroom flooded with light. Quiet, small community so convenient to everything you need. Excellent location, new Kroger shopping center under construction just steps away, Panera Bread across street due to open shortly, so convenient to 75/285, Braves Stadium and the Battery (with tons of restaurants), walking/running trails and the Chattahoochee River park nearby. There's an HOV entry/exit on to 75 at Terrell Mill and Bentley Road extension is under construction. Good credit required, Tenants must have monthly income 3 times rent, no evictions, no housing vouchers/Section 8, no smokers. Security deposit requirements are credit based. All occupants over 18 must be on the lease and fill out individual applications. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE have any available units?
1525 Terrell Mill Place SE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE have?
Some of 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Terrell Mill Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE offer parking?
No, 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE have a pool?
No, 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Terrell Mill Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
