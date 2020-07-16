1525 Terrell Mill Place SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Elegance throughout this brand new from the "studs" beauty. Rich wood floors throughout with tiled kitchen, bath and entry. Upgrades not normally found in this price range. Main level condo welcomes you with a light and bright tiled entry foyer with closet and laundry. Great room with new brick fireplace, ceiling fans, cute home office area with granite counter and bookshelves. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances (including microwave, electric range/oven, dishwasher and fridge), cool dark stone sink and ton of cabinets. Pristine bath with tub/shower combo. Cozy bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, glass door to sunroom flooded with light. Quiet, small community so convenient to everything you need. Excellent location, new Kroger shopping center under construction just steps away, Panera Bread across street due to open shortly, so convenient to 75/285, Braves Stadium and the Battery (with tons of restaurants), walking/running trails and the Chattahoochee River park nearby. There's an HOV entry/exit on to 75 at Terrell Mill and Bentley Road extension is under construction. Good credit required, Tenants must have monthly income 3 times rent, no evictions, no housing vouchers/Section 8, no smokers. Security deposit requirements are credit based. All occupants over 18 must be on the lease and fill out individual applications. Sorry no pets.