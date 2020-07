Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace

Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with private deck and small fenced yard. Yard maintenance is the responsiblity of the tenant. Increasing rent to $1200 a month will include yard maintenance 2 times a month. Trash pickup and all other utilities are also tenant responsibility. Parking for 2 cars directly in front of home. Owner requires minimum 3x rent in income and requires proof of income, either as pay stubs or tax returns. Two months deposit is minimum deposit. If limited credit, deposit requirement increases.