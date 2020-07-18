All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1410 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

1410 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE · (678) 910-2502
Location

1410 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Hidden gem in East Cobb! Newly refurbished 2 BR/2BA with separate office and screened porch on the ground floor condo. Kitchen w/ new cabinetry, granite, & SS appliances. Condo has New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Newly painted interior, new carpet in BRs & ceramic tiles BAs. Master bath has a large designer tile shower, Baths w/ new vanities,& granite counters, new designer mirrors. ceiling fans in BRs, office, & great room. The screened porch overlooks a private wooded area to enjoy the sounds of nature. Very private setting with water/sewer/trash included in rent. The unit also has washer and dryer in separate laundry room. The oversized master bedroom has bathroom attached and large walk in closet with LVP flooring.
Owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

