1410 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Hidden gem in East Cobb! Newly refurbished 2 BR/2BA with separate office and screened porch on the ground floor condo. Kitchen w/ new cabinetry, granite, & SS appliances. Condo has New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Newly painted interior, new carpet in BRs & ceramic tiles BAs. Master bath has a large designer tile shower, Baths w/ new vanities,& granite counters, new designer mirrors. ceiling fans in BRs, office, & great room. The screened porch overlooks a private wooded area to enjoy the sounds of nature. Very private setting with water/sewer/trash included in rent. The unit also has washer and dryer in separate laundry room. The oversized master bedroom has bathroom attached and large walk in closet with LVP flooring.

Owner/agent