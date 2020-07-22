All apartments in Cobb County
1301 Chandler Ct
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

1301 Chandler Ct

1301 Chandler Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Chandler Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
This home was the model home for the subdivision. New hardwoods going in on main and new carpet. This is a lovely 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home with fenced in yard and storage shed. Lots of room. Granite counters in this pretty white kitchen. Call today! Location location. about a mile from 75...shoping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Chandler Ct have any available units?
1301 Chandler Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1301 Chandler Ct have?
Some of 1301 Chandler Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Chandler Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Chandler Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Chandler Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Chandler Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1301 Chandler Ct offer parking?
No, 1301 Chandler Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Chandler Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Chandler Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Chandler Ct have a pool?
No, 1301 Chandler Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Chandler Ct have accessible units?
No, 1301 Chandler Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Chandler Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Chandler Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Chandler Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Chandler Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
