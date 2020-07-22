1301 Chandler Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30102
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This home was the model home for the subdivision. New hardwoods going in on main and new carpet. This is a lovely 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home with fenced in yard and storage shed. Lots of room. Granite counters in this pretty white kitchen. Call today! Location location. about a mile from 75...shoping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Chandler Ct have any available units?
1301 Chandler Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1301 Chandler Ct have?
Some of 1301 Chandler Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Chandler Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Chandler Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.