1118 Midsummer Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Schools! Prime Location! In one of East Cobb's top school districts, with easy interstate access, this GORGEOUS custom-built executive home boasts PLENTY of room for everyone! Two-Story foyer and family room, formal dining, formal living room and more. Kitchen off garage with island, lots of cabinet space, breakfast area, sunroom, laundry with washer/dryer, and screened porch. Tucked away in the private enclave of Camden Glen, served by award-winning Walton High School, Dodgen Middle and East Side Elementary, you'll want to call Midsummer Ct home! Lawn care is included!