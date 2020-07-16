All apartments in Cobb County
1118 Midsummer Ct
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

1118 Midsummer Ct

1118 Midsummer Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Midsummer Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Schools! Prime Location! In one of East Cobb's top school districts, with easy interstate access, this GORGEOUS custom-built executive home boasts PLENTY of room for everyone! Two-Story foyer and family room, formal dining, formal living room and more. Kitchen off garage with island, lots of cabinet space, breakfast area, sunroom, laundry with washer/dryer, and screened porch. Tucked away in the private enclave of Camden Glen, served by award-winning Walton High School, Dodgen Middle and East Side Elementary, you'll want to call Midsummer Ct home! Lawn care is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Midsummer Ct have any available units?
1118 Midsummer Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1118 Midsummer Ct have?
Some of 1118 Midsummer Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Midsummer Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Midsummer Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Midsummer Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Midsummer Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1118 Midsummer Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Midsummer Ct offers parking.
Does 1118 Midsummer Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Midsummer Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Midsummer Ct have a pool?
No, 1118 Midsummer Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Midsummer Ct have accessible units?
No, 1118 Midsummer Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Midsummer Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Midsummer Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Midsummer Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Midsummer Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
