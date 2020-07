Amenities

Don't let the front fool you, this house is HUGE. The master is double sized with two closets and a full bath. The kitchen is larger than the Living room and has a eat-in breakfast/dining area, Stainless steel appliances and a door to the wonderful back deck. Home is in a Established Neighborhood with easy access to I-75. Fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining.