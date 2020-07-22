All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

1099 Azalea Circle

1099 Azalea Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Azalea Circle Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f93f05a087 ---- Wonderful turn key property is ready and waiting!!!!! Great floorplan, extra driveway parking, beautifully manicured lawn, fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, spacious fenced backyard, and so much more! Located with convenient access to I-75 and all things East Cobb!!! Don\'t miss out on this gem of a home, come make it your own! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Gas Range/Oven Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 Azalea Circle have any available units?
1099 Azalea Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1099 Azalea Circle have?
Some of 1099 Azalea Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 Azalea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1099 Azalea Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 Azalea Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1099 Azalea Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1099 Azalea Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1099 Azalea Circle offers parking.
Does 1099 Azalea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 Azalea Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 Azalea Circle have a pool?
No, 1099 Azalea Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1099 Azalea Circle have accessible units?
No, 1099 Azalea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 Azalea Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 Azalea Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1099 Azalea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1099 Azalea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
