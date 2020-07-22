1099 Azalea Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f93f05a087 ---- Wonderful turn key property is ready and waiting!!!!! Great floorplan, extra driveway parking, beautifully manicured lawn, fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, spacious fenced backyard, and so much more! Located with convenient access to I-75 and all things East Cobb!!! Don\'t miss out on this gem of a home, come make it your own! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Gas Range/Oven Washer/Dryer In Unit